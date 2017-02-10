Letter to the Editor

Compassion and professionalism

My family and I would like to thank the Everett Police Department and the Everett Fire Department for their compassion and professionalism with the death of my brother, Tom Lucey. We would also like to extend a personal thank you to both Sargent Paul Durant, EPD and Captain Mike Nigro, EFD for the kindness and empathy they displayed to my mother during our family’s tragedy. To Kevin Noonan and the entire Everett Department of Public Works, my family will never be able to repay you for all that you have done and continue to do. You were all so selfless and helpful during this difficult time. Each and every call, visit, delivery and text helped our family navigate this unfathomable situation and knowing we have so many caring people to lean on during our darkest days is what is helping us through this difficult time. The outpouring of love and support and the community coming together sharing in our loss is what makes this city so special. We would also like to thank the Enforcers MC (all chapters) for their thoughtful words of encouragement and their continued support.

Forever grateful,

The Lucey Family