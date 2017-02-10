Congratulations,New England Patriots!

We join the entire New England region in congratulating the New England Patriots on winning Super Bowl LI in what many are calling the greatest triumph in Boston sports history.

This historic moment reaffirmed that the New England Patriots under coach Bill Belichick never give up and play as a team at all times with only one goal in mind: victory.

Trailing 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons who were being led superbly by former Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan, the Patriots staged an incredible comeback that will long be remembered by the fans who made the trip to Houston and the tens of thousands of Bostonians who were watching the game on television.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once and for all ended the debate about who is the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.), leading the team to its fifth Super Bowl title – thus eclipsing Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana – while winning his fourth Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has also earned his place among the greatest NFL coaches of all time, alongside such legends as Vince Lombardi, Don Shula, Tom Landry, Chuck Noll, and Bill Walsh.

We laud Patriots owner Bob Kraft for his exceptional leadership of this franchise and the philanthropic work that the Kraft family does in area communities.

We thank the team for providing us with so much excitement and uniting us all in Patriots Nation.