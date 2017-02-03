Special Meeting to Update Councilors on Stabbing

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria requested a special meeting of the Everett City Council for last night, Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, for the purpose of updating the Council on an on-going investigation into the stabbing death of a young Everett man nearly two weeks ago.

The meeting came too late for Independent deadlines, and the detailed discussions in an executive session are typically not discussed before or after such meetings in any case.

On Monday, City Councilor John Leo McKinnon, who is acting Council President during the absence of Council President Anthony DiPierro, said the meeting was requested by Mayor DeMaria to update the Council and was voted to go into Executive Session because of the on-going investigation into the stabbing on Spencer Street.

Daquan Burrell, 18, was stabbed on Friday, January 20 and two men are in custody, including 18-year old Everett resident Jessie Olivier and an unnamed 17-year old Chelsea resident. However, according to Everett’s Director of Communications Thomas Philbin, the police investigation is on-going and Mayor DeMaria and Police Chief Steven Mazzie wanted to share information about the situation with the Council, while protecting the sanctity of the investigation.

The Mayor called the emergency session of the Council late last week. According to Councilor McKinnon, speaking about the purpose for the special meeting, it was expected that the Council would adjourn immediately following the Executive Session.