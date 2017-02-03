Letter to the Editor

We need your help

My name is Joshua Guzman and I am a Life Scout with Boy Scout Troop 109. I am a freshman at Everett High School, enrolled in its STEAM Academy program and a two-year member of the Everett Crimson Tide Marching Band.

Our troop’s goal is to bring the Scouting experience to underprivileged inner city youth in Everett and Chelsea. We organize and execute hiking, fishing and camping trips for the Scouts. Our program teaches our members citizenship and leadership skills, but also life skills. We, the Scouts ourselves, under the leadership of an adult volunteer, organize and plan the trips, menus and actually do the cooking during the program.

Presently we have 25-30 Scouts from several countries, religions, races and at least five different languages. We have Scouts with physical, emotional and intellectual disabilities. We have Scouts from financially challenged families and Scouts whose families can help and contribute.

We are seeking help to raise funds to attend the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree, which is being held in July 2017 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. The cost of sending one Scout is $1,800. Through our efforts and with the help of our Council, we have already raised $1,000 of the needed money to go. We need your help to raise the additional $800. The Jamboree is the highlight of any Scout’s experience. It is held once every four years, and brings together Scouts from every state of the union to celebrate what Scouting is all about.

We will be holding a Trails End Popcorn Sale in the Stop & Shop located 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in Everett on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If anyone is unable to attend, but would like to donate, please contact us thru email or the telephone number below.

Thanks for your help.

Joshua F Guzman and Francisco J. Guzman

Troop 109 Chelsea/Everett

58 Garland St.

Everett, Mass 02149

(617) 387-6827