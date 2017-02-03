Everett Clinches Tournament Berth

The Everett High boys basketball team clinched a berth in the MIAA State Tournament with a convincing 64-52 victory over Somerville Friday night.

Junior guard Ghared Boyce scored a game-high 24 points for Everett, who led 31-24 at the half. Junior forward Isaiah Likely netted 14 points. Senior center Theo Zidor had eight points and seven rebounds.

Following the regular season, Coach John’s DiBiaso contingent will compete in the Division 1 North Sectionals of the tournament where No. 1-ranked Cambridge, St. John’s Prep, Lowell, and Central Catholic loom as strong contenders. The winner of the North Sectionals will advance to the state semifinals at the TD Garden. The State Championships return to Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, for the second year.

Everett (10-1) hosts Salem High in a non-league game Monday night. Salem plays in the Northeastern Conference, the league that Everett and the other GBL schools will join in the spring sports season.