Mangan Resigns:Cites Future Opportunities;Will be Replaced by Former Councilor Sarnie

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

City Councilor Michael Mangan resigned his seat abruptly on Monday night, as he prepares for future employment opportunities, some of which may include city positions that become available down the road.

Mangan notified City Council President Anthony DiPierro of his decision by letter late last week and the Council waited to officially announce the decision near the end of its regularly schedule meeting, which became a warm, congratulatory parting of the ways for the Councilor and his colleagues in government.

Based on Charter rules, the remainder of Mangan’s term off office will be filled by former City Councilor Cynthia Sarnie, who was the next highest vote getter in the most recent City Council election.

During his career in politics Mangan has served as both a Common Councilor and Alderman under the old city government and as a City Councilor in the new form of government. Mangan noted during some brief remarks on Monday night that he had recently retire from his position with the MBTA and that in considering future career opportunities, he recently became aware of a possible city position that may open up next year, for which he would like to be considered. He did not specify which position and acknowledged outside of the meeting that his appointment to such a position is not a fait accompli.

“But, I have known and worked with several other former elected officials, who left their elected positions in the city and later found employment with the city and I hope that I have the opportunity to follow in their steps one day,” said Mangan, naming such well-regarded public servants as Michael Matarazzo, Jeanne Cristiano, John Burley, John Hanlon and Sergio Cornelio, as just a few of his colleagues who have followed such a path.

Mangan also thanked his wife and children for their support of his political career, despite the sacrifices it required of them and thanked his fellow Councilors for their support and well-wishes.

Three Everett police officers promoted

The City Council, by a unanimous 10-0 vote in each case, approved the promotions of three members of the Everett Police Department on Monday night. Councilor Peter Napolitano was ill and was not in attendance.

The Council voted to appoint veteran Police Lieutenant Paul Hamilton as a Police Captain, promoted Sergeant Scott Stallbaum to the rank of Police Lieutenant and appointed officer Michael Westford as an Everett Police Sergeant.