Letters to the Editor

Fact-based policy

To the Editor:

In a letter entitled “MWRA Advisory Board Raises Concerns over Mountain Biking” (Everett Independent, 1/6/2017), Joseph Favaloro writes that mountain biking threatens the quality of the MWRA’s water, declared the best in the nation in 2014. Ironically, the MWRA received this honor before the DCR began enforcing the prohibition on mountain biking in the Ware River Watershed.

Mr. Favaloro’s claim that mountain biking endangers water protection, unlike “passive activities such as hiking, which do not jeopardize these protected waters,” is inaccurate. Scientific studies worldwide have repeatedly shown that hiking and mountain biking have similar impacts, as the DCR itself acknowledges.

Mr. Favaloro also uses the argument of “The Slippery Slope,” writing: “Once you say, “yes” to mountain biking in the watershed, what about snowmobiles? ATVs? Why aren’t horses allowed? How about swimming? If you can do it in the Ware watershed, why not at the Quabbin? Heck, what about the Wachusett?”

In fact, snowmobiles currently access many miles of trails in the WRW, and horses a limited number, although studies show equestrian impacts area greater than those of either hikers or mountain bikers. There are swimming beaches within the WRW at Whitehall Pond and Comet Pond, and the Wachusett Watershed has had bicycle trails since 2001. Furthermore, motorboats are allowed on Comet Pond, Long Pond and even the Quabbin Reservoir itself.

I look forward to the day when fact-based policy making will prevail in our state, and mountain bikers will be able to work with the DCR to reintroduce mountain biking on existing, sustainable trails in the WRW.

Leslie Choquette, PhD

Democrats antics declaring President-Elect Trump illigitimate

To the Editor:

In my opinion the antics of some Democrats, such as protesting the results, rallies to declare Trump as a bad person etc., and most of all, some of our Congressman not attending the Inaugural of our newly elected President is disgraceful. I am registered as an Independent voter, I have voted many times for Democrats and also many times for Republicans. I vote the Person and not the Party. I voted for Trump , only because I thought that Hillary Clinton was not my best choice. Democrats who participate in these above mentioned ,such as protesting , not showing up and stating that Trump is an illegitimate President, should grow up and not act like children ,they lost fair and square. Blaming the Russians, or FBI director Comey for their loss is a excuse for having such a poor Candidate as Clinton. They only make it look bad for all Democrats. Let us all get together and support our newly elected President, we are all Americans and should be proud of it as I am, if Trump does wrong in your mind during his term of office ,that is the time to protest, ( peacefully) and he he does well then we should all praise him.. GIVE HIM THE CHANCE TO PROVE HIMSELF!!!!!!

Proud Citizen of the UNITED STATE OF AMERICA

Sal Sachetta