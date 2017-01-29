Investigation Into Friday Stabbing Death Continues

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

Everett Police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office are continuing their investigation into the fatal stabbing last Friday, January 20 of an 18-year old Everett man, during what appears to be an altercation with two other men, according to information provided by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

According to a press release, 18-year old Daquan Burrell was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Cambridge Health Alliance in Everett (former Whidden Memorial Hospital) and on Saturday, two men were arrested and charged with crimes related to that death.

Authorities identified an18-year-old Everett man, Jesse Olivier, 18, and an unnamed 17-year old Chelsea youth, who were both charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crime. The 17-year old male was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects were arraigned Monday, January 23 in Malden District Court, but there was no indication that either suspect had been held or released as of Monday evening.

The incident that led to Burrell’s death reportedly took place at approximately 4:21 p.m. on Friday and may have followed an altercation between the victim and the suspects on Springvale Avenue.

Chief Steven Mazzie declined to offer any further details when contacted about the incident, saying, “there remains an active and open investigation in the case, so I cannot comment at this time.”

Said Mayor Carlo DeMaria, “I am deeply saddened by the fatal stabbing that took place in our City on January 20. While this is in active investigation, Chief Mazzie, the Everett Police Department and I would like to reiterate our commitment to eliminate this type of senseless violence in Everett. Our police force, working with our federal, state and local partners, is committed to making Everett the safest place in Metro Boston and we will continue to pursue that goal. Our City over the past eight years has seen a decrease in overall crime.”