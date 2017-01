Police Briefs 01-18-2017

Sunday, Jan. 1

Jeanine Montalbano, 48, 42 Villa Ave., Everett, was arrested for aggravated assault and battery on an elderly person.

Monday, Jan. 2

Marcilio Fernandex, 41, 11 Bennett St., Everett, was arrested for trespassing.

Kelley Whalen, 41, Mass Ave. (Shelter), Boston, was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Marcus Ferreira, 20, 42 Valley St., Everett, was arrested on warrants.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

James McLaughlin, 27, 33 Rosedale Ave., Everett, was arrested for default warrant.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Terezinha Guilherme, 51, 12 Stevenson Ave., Everett, was arrested on a warrant, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle and no inspection sticker.

Alfredo Landaverde, 20, 110 Walnut St., Everett, was arrested for malicious destruction of property over $250, trespassing and immigration customs.