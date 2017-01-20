Obituaries 01-18-2017

Alfred Capone, Jr.

Retired Federal Maintenance Mechanic; member of Winthrop Elks and Jeffries Yacht Club in East Boston

Alfred A. Capone, Jr. of Everett and East Boston passed away after a long illness on January 5.

A retired Federal Maintenance Mechanic for GSA and the U.S. Coast Guard, Al was a member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks and a lifetime member of Jeffries Yacht Club in East Boston. An all-around handyman who enjoyed boating, woodworking, and helping others, his career spanned 34 years.

He was the beloved husband of Virginia (Shea) Capone; devoted father of Marisa Shea Capone; son of the late Alfred and Mary (Hock) Capone, Sr.; loving brother of Ann Marie Davies and her husband, Paul of Andover and Florence DiPietro and her husband, Ross of Swampscott. He is also survived by a cherished niece, several nephews and cousins.

Arrangements were by the Murphy O’Hara Funeral Home, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

–

Josephine ‘Pina’ Correnti

Active in St. Anthony’s Catholic Women’s Club of Everett and St. Joseph Society of the North End

Josephine “Pina” (LoCastro) Correnti of Everett entered into rest on Sunday, January 8 in the Cambridge Hospital after a brief illness. She was 87 years old.

Pina was born in Riese, Sicily, Italy and lived in Everett for most of her life. She was very active as a member of the St. Anthony’s Church Catholic Women’s Club in Everett and the St. Joseph Society of the North End of Boston.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Correnti, she was the dear and devoted mother of Mary Ellen O’Shea and her husband, Daniel of Amesbury; loving Nana of Michael O’Shea and his wife, Deborah and Lauren O’Shea and loving “Nana Pina” of Austin Joseph and Alexandra Brislin O’Shea. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josephine’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472 would be sincerely appreciated.

–

Carole Chiavelli

Retired secretary and longtime member of the Everett Arts Association

Carole L. (O’Neil) Chiavelli of Everett entered into rest on January 12 in the Courtyard Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Medford. She was 81 years old.

A longtime member 0f the Everett Arts Association, Carole was born in Everett and was a resident for many years. She worked as a secretary for Tri-City Mental Health Center.

The beloved wife of the late Donald E. Chiavelli, she was the dear and devoted mother of James A. Chiavelli and his wife, Carla of Everett, Lauren M. Chiavelli of Malden, Mark A. Chiavelli of Melrose and Christopher J. Chiavelli and his wife, Mary of Winchester; dear sister of Donald O’Neil of Westford, James O’Neil of Bedford and Christine Twyon of Medford. Carole is also survived by seven loving grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carole’s memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7006, would be sincerely appreciated.