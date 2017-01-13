Winter’s Here — Bundle Up

Winter arrived in full force this week, with a big snowstorm and skin-numbing temperatures.

But we are New Englanders, so we know what to expect and how to prepare for it. Indeed, if you were shoveling snow as we were throughout the past weekend, not only did we benefit from a great workout, but also from the peace and serenity of being outside, in the elements, amidst the howling wind and biting temperatures, that cannot be attained by virtual reality glasses.

Winter is a wonderful experience and we are grateful that we have the chance to live our life to the fullest when we battle the elements.