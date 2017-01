Everett native Nerlens Noel warmed up before the game at the TD Garden, making some practice shots with his teammates on the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. Noel grew up in Everett and played for the Crimson Tide football and basketball teams before transferring to a private school. After playing college hoops at Kentucky, he was a top draft pick of the 76ers. Last Friday, a lively group of Everett residents visited him at the TD Garden after the game.