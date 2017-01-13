Police Briefs 01-11-2017

Sunday, 12/18

Emily Emerson, 22, 18 Bessom St., Lynn, was arrest ed for assault and battery, disorderly person and resisting arrest.

Samuel Ramos, Jr., 33, 90 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, was arrested for being disorderly person, resisting arrest and interfering with police.

Yoselin Rosado, 33, 145 Winthrop St., Roxbury, was arrested for assault and battery and disorderly person.

Monday, 12/19

Clifton Gumbs, 26, 178 Ferry St., Everett, was arrested for Murder, armed robbery, carjacking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Wednesday, 12/21

Jairo Santay, 26, 8 Reynolds Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 12/22

Milton Caban-Valentin, 33, 45 Jefferson Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for trafficking Cocaine, possession of Class A with intent to distribute.

Telecia Jean-Simon, 19, Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Paul Poznauskis, 63, 14 Locust St., Everett, was arrested for Violation of HPO.

Friday, 12/23

Rickey Edwards, 21, 500 Governors Drive, Winthrop, was arrested for operation of motor vehicle unlicensed and possession of Class D with intent to distribute.

Kyle Patague, 18, 53 Bowdoin St., Malden, was arrested for possession of Class D with intent to distribute.

Sunday, 12/25

Roy Martinez, 25, 162 Shute St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday, 12/26

Guerby Bonhomme, 23, 7 Auburn Ave., Somerville, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Danyelle Elderd, 39, 69 School St., Everett, was arrested for simple assault, civil rights violation and disorderly person.

Alfredo Landaverde, 20, 110 Walnut St., Everett, was arrested for default warrant.

Gedenilson Ribeiro, 32, 12 Stevenson Ave., Everett, was arrested for malicious destruction of property over $250.

Tuesday, 12/27

Christopher Boland, 19, 16 Wildwood St., Mattapan, was arrested for shoplifting and possession of burglarious tools.

Tanya Silencieux, 21, 11R Veterans Ave., Everett, was arrested for disorderly person.

Aydriana Tetu, 21, 107 Irving St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday, 12/28

Luis Franjul, 19, 121 Cottage St., Everett, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Ashaunte Martiinez, 22, 37 Highland Ave., North Hampton, MA, was arrested for operation of motor vehicle with suspended license.