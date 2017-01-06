Wynn Hosting Vendor Fair for Furniture, Fixtures, Equipment

Wynn Resorts is holding a vendor fair on Thursday, January 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at Anthony’s of Malden (105 Canal Street, Malden) for all local businesses who are interested in supplying any portion of the more than $90 million in furniture, fixtures and equipment that will be purchased to outfit the five-star Wynn Boston Harbor resort in Everett.

Members of Wynn Boston Harbor’s purchasing team will be at the event to meet one-on-one with interested companies and discuss bid opportunities in the following areas:

Furniture & Seating

Mattresses

Tables, Consoles, Nightstands

Custom Millwork

Office Systems & Office Furniture

Furniture Refinishing & Reupholstering •Furniture Repairs & Touch-Up

Stone, Marble & Glass Furniture Tops

Custom Fabric, Vinyl & Leather

Hardwire Light Fixtures

Portable Light Fixtures

Specialty Spa & Fitness Equipment

Drapery Motors

Décor Canopies & Awnings

Decorative Art, Mirrors & Accessories

Planters

Art & Furniture Installation

Shipping, Logistics & Warehousing

Local suppliers that directly manufacture and fabricate products are urged to attend, as are vendors located in Wynn’s host community of Everett; surrounding communities of Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Malden, Medford and Somerville; and local, minority, woman and veteran-owned businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

Interested companies can register online at www.wynnbostonharbor.com/updates_news.html before January 6th or via email at JPeterson@WynnDevelopment.com. Vendors will be notified in advance of meeting time slots.

Please note that the focus of this event is furniture, fixtures and equipment purchases, not operation purchasing. Supplies for resort operations—including food and beverage products, paper products, promotional products, perishable and replenished products—will be the focus of a future supplier event.

Wynn Boston Harbor is the largest single-phase development in the history of Massachusetts and will generate $249 million dollars a year in spending on goods and services to operate and maintain the resort, with $100 million going to local companies.