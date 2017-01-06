Police Briefs 01-04-2017

Monday, 12/12

Kevin Krenn, 30, 45 Malden St., Everett, was arrested for larceny of property over $250 (2 counts), breaking and entering (2 counts).

Derik Seaman, 34, 45 Malden, St., Everett, was arrested for default warrant, larceny of property over $250 (2 counts), breaking and entering (2 counts).

Tuesday, 12/13

Yara Moutinho, 35, 20 Liberty St., Everett, was arrested for Operating under the Influence of Liquor, operating motor vehicle without license.

Lawrence Polidor, 19, 58 Walnut St., Everett, was arrested for illegal possession of Class D substance, minor transporting liquor.

Wednesday, 12/14

Levin Dias, 38, 82 Clinton St., Everett, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, operating motor vehicle unlicensed.

Sim Hernandez Contreras, 23, 23 Newton St., Everett, was arrested for carrying a knife.

Thursday, 12/15

Jose Hernandez, 23, 190 Ridge Rd. Revere, was arrested on warrants.

Elmer Montes, 23, 73 Prescott Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on warrants.

Friday, 12/16

Kyle Patague, 53 Bowdoin St., Malden, was arrested for failure to stop for police, failure to keep right, reckless operation of motor vehicle, failing to yield, speeding, possession of Class D drug, unlawful possession.