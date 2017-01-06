Obituaries 01-04-2017

Francis ‘Frank’ Sullivan

Everett DPW Playground Department retiree; former member of Everett VFW

Francis T. “Frank” Sullivan passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 27 at the Chelsea Soldier’s Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 97 years old.

Born and raised in Everett, the son of the late John A. and Margaret W. (Clifford) Sullivan, he attended Everett Public Schools and graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1937. On March 6, 1942, Francis enlisted in the US Army and served during World War II. He served overseas from Feb. 13, 1943 until Sept. 27, 1945 and during that time he was deployed to New Guinea, Bismark Archipelago, South Philippines and Luzon. During his service, he received the Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 2 Bronze service stars. He was honorably discharged on October 24, 1945.

Upon returning home from the service, Frank worked as a laborer for the City of Everett Public Works, Playground Department. He dedicated 30 years of service before retiring in 1981. Francis was a lifelong resident of Everett prior to moving to the Chelsea Soldier’s Home, where he has resided for the last two years. He was amember of Our Lady of Grace Church in Chelsea and he was a former member of the late VFW Post in Everett. Frank will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He was the beloved husband of the late Marguerite E. (Murphy) Sullivan, with whom he shared almost 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2015; the devoted father of Margaret Sullivan Brackney and her husband, Donald, Christine M. Prudente and her husband, Michael, all of Everett, Francis T. Sullivan, Jr. and also his daughter-in-law, Janet Sullivan of New Hampshire; brother of the late John, Jeremiah, George Sullivan, Alice Goc, Josephine Dodge, Anne Lecaroz, Mary Stowers, Helen Lynch, Grace Vanetti. He is also lovingly survived by nine grandchildren: Sharon Smith, Sandra Carlin, Michelle Lucas, Laura Barletta, Michael Prudente, Tim, Joelle, Joshua and Katelyn Sullivan, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church in Chelsea on December 31. Interment followed the service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Arrangements were entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea. Donations in Francis’ memory may be made to A Foundation Building Strength 2450 El Camino Real, Suite 101 Palo Alto, CA 94306 and/or Family Council Soldier’s Home 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150.

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Durant

Of Kingston, formerly of Everett

Gerald “Jerry” Durant of Kingston passed away unexpectedly on December 27. He was 53 years old.

Jerry was born in Everett on February 13, 1963, the son of John and Rosemary (nee Curtin) Durant. He graduated from Everett High School in 1981 and from the University of Notre Dame, where he received a business degree, in 1986.

Jerry worked for many years in the construction industry as an accountant/office manager. Most recently, he was the office manager at Sea and Shore Contracting in Braintree.

Jerry was an avid fan of Boston’s sports teams. He played youth football and baseball when he was young and was also a bowler. He got hooked on Strat-O-Matic Baseball at a young age and never lost his enthusiasm for the game, becoming one of the top players in the country. He was also a voracious reader, especially of fantasy and mystery novels.

Jerry was much loved by his family. He was a generous and thoughtful person, and he especially enjoyed surprising his many nephews and nieces with presents.

He is survived by his parents, and his four siblings: Bonnie, of Kingston, her husband Paul, and their two children: Sean and Daniel; Peter of Greenland, N.H., his wife, Karen, and their four children: Ryan, Abigail, Matthew and Emily; Timothy of Dexter, Mich., his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children: Braden, Cassidy and Jackson; and Andrew, of Kingston, his wife, Melissa, and their two children: Addison and Mason. Jerry is also survived by his aunt, Kathleen Molenaar and her son, Zachary; his uncle, David Curtin and his son, Kevin and by many cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents John and Clara Durant and Edward “Jerry” and Mary Curtin; his uncle, Brian Curtin; and his aunt, Claire DeConinck.

Funeral arrangements were by the Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation,massri.wish.org. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.

Joseph “Boston” Squatrito

Retired Superintendent of Everett Parks

Joseph R. “Boston” Squatrito of Everet, entered into rest on his 86th birthday, January 1, 2017 in the Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

He was employed by the City of Everett, retiring as the Superintendent of Parks and a US Army Korean War veteran.

The beloved husband of the late Kim (Dunn), he was the dear and devoted father of Kathleen Powers of Melrose, Roseann Medugno and her

husband, Robert of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Joseph L. Squatrito and his wife, Michelle of Methuen; brother of Francis “Paul” Squatrito of

Melrose, Angelo Squatrito of Florida and the late Leo and Anthony Squatrito and Grace Pace; loving grandfather of Dale Powers and his wife, Tara, Erik Powers and his wife, Michelle, Jillian Medugno and Joey Squatrito and loving great-grandfather of Dale Francis Powers.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joseph’s visiting hours in the

Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett, Thursday, January 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. His funeral service will be in

the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu offlowers, contributions in Joseph’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, would be sincerely

appreciated.

Sister Mary Alice O’Loughlin, CSJ (Sister Ann Marie)

Ministered at Pope John XXIII High School, Everett as a teacher and librarian for 33 years

in her 69th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Christmas

Day, December 25, 2016.

She was formerly missioned as a teacher at Holy Family School, Rockland; St. Catherine School, Somerville; Cardinal Spellman High School,

Brockton; St. Mary’s Boys High School, Lynn; Matignon High School, Cambridge; Gate of Heaven High School, South Boston; St. Clement High

School, Somerville; and for 33 years ministered at Pope John XXIII High School, Everett as a teacher and librarian.

She was the devoted daughter of the late John M. and Anna G. (O’Connor) O’Loughlin and her beloved brother, John S. O’Loughlin. Sister Mary Alice is survived by her loving sister, Anne Piscioneri, cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and her Sisters in the

Congregation. .

Visiting hours were held at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany

Road, Framingham, Friday, December 30. A Prayer Service was followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany. Burial followed at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Arrangements were by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.