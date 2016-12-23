Everett Police Arrest Second Suspect in Carjacking, Murder

Everett Chief of Police Steven A. Mazzie and Middlesex County District Attorney Marion Ryan announced Tuesday the arrest of a second suspect in the murder and carjacking of Gary Duff-Turcotte, of Stoneham, on November 6.

Clifton Jerimah Gumbs, 26, of Everett, was arrested by Everett Police Detectives and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office on Monday December 19. He was charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, Carjacking and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

A co-defendant, Keith Lashon Herring, 27, was previously arrested on November 7 shortly after the incident.

Clifton Jerimah Gumbs was to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the defendants were allegedly attempting to rob the victim and used the car to flee. When the victim refused to exit the vehicle, Herring allegedly shot the victim in the chest. The victim then got out of the car and ran until collapsing as a result of the gunshot wound. The other male, now identified allegedly as Gumbs, fled the scene in another vehicle.

Over the course of the investigation into the incident and through witness descriptions investigators were able to identify Herring as the likely shooter. Investigators were ultimately able to determine the Herring’s location by using the GPS coordinates of the bracelet he was wearing as a bail condition of a current open case out of Middlesex Superior Court.