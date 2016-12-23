DA Ryan,EPD Announce Murder Conviction for 2013 Stabbing

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced last week a conviction in the murder of an Everett man in Middlesex Superior Court.

On Wednesday, December 14, Derren Molina was convicted of first-degree murder by a Middlesex Superior Court jury in a trial. The conviction is the result of comprehensive investigations conducted by the District Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Massachusetts State Police and the Everett Police.

“This case demonstrate a commitment to ensuring that communities affected by violent crime have allies in law enforcement,” said District Attorney Ryan. “The successful prosecution of this case was a result of investigations conducted over several years in collaboration with local law enforcement partners.”

Derren Molina, 24, of Chelsea, was convicted in connection with the 2013 murder of 29-year-old Louis Barbosa of Everett.

At approximately 1:19 a.m. on March 16, 2013, police received a 911 call and responded to Chelsea Street in Everett. Upon their arrival, police discovered a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation of the fatal stabbing, authorities learned that the victim had arrived with three friends to a party at a residence on Chelsea Street that was winding down. While outside, the defendant who was an admitted member of the Bloods gang, asked the victim, “Why are you wearing blue?” believing that the victim was a member of the Crips gang. The defendant then stabbed the victim in the neck and ran into the house. Shortly thereafter, the defendant exited the house and proceeded to stab the victim as he lay paralyzed on the ground several more times before leaving the scene.

Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie stated, “We are glad that we were able to bring some justice for Louis Barbosa and his family and that Mr. Molina was held accountable for this senseless violence.”

The prosecutors assigned to this case were Assistant District Attorney Kate Kleimola and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Langsam. The Victim Witness Advocate was Andrew Lauranzano.