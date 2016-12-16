Sports 12-14-2016

EHS Roundup

EHS girls basketball opens season this week

The Everett High girls basketball team, the defending Greater Boston League champion, was set to open its season last night (Tuesday) at non-league rival Lynn Classical.

Coach Tammy Turner and her Lady Crimson Tide then will have their home opener this evening (Wednesday) when they entertain another non-league rival, Triton. Tip-off for tonight’s encounter is set for 6:30.

Turner welcomes back a number of key performers from last year’s squad that went 14-6 and brought home the first GBL crown in more than 20 years. Senior captains Nyomi Dottin and Haley Powers and fellow senior Jalissa Harding will be counted upon to provide leadership both on and off the court.

Junior Yasmeen Guerrier, who proved to be quite a dynamo last season, will handle the point guard duties. Fellow junior Kiara Wilkerson figures to be among the starting five.

Chloe Cardillo and Melissa Mendez, both of whom were varsity performers last season, also should play key roles for Turner’s squad.

Turner also will be looking to some freshmen, who impressed with their speed and aggressiveness in Everett’s pre-season encounters with Central Catholic and Wakefield, to make a significant contribution.

“We showed improvement in our scrimmages and hopefully we’ll be ready for the season-opener,” said Turner.

After tonight’s contest with Triton, the Lady Crimson Tide are off until next Thursday (December 22) when they will host Methuen.