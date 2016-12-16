Obituaries 12-14-2016

Alvaro Rezendes

Retired machinist

Alvaro Rezendes of Everett entered into rest on December 4 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 91 years old.

Alvaro was born in Cambridge and lived in Everett for most of his life. He was a machinist by profession having retired from Cambridge Machine Products. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was the beloved husband of the late Rose T. (DiCarlo) Rezendes for 63 years; dear and devoted father of Alvaro M. Rezendes and his wife, Evelyn of Lynn and Robert J. Rezendes of Everett; brother of the late Orlando Rezendes; loving grandfather of Kristen Rezendes and the late Mark Rezendes and his surviving wife, Jessica Rezendes and loving great-grandfather of Daniel, Ryan, Hannah and James Rezendes.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment, with Army military honors, was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alvaro’s memory to the Hallmark Health VNA and Hospice, 178 Savin St., Ste. 300, Malden, MA 02148 would be sincerely appreciated.

Alvaro’s family would like to sincerely thank his two sisters-in-law, Josephine Barley and Nikki Brogna, and also Manny DiPena for the continued support and attention given to him over these many years and a special thank you to Nicole Villasorda, Joanne Giblin, RN, and the nurses and staff of the Hallmark Health VNA for providing Alvaro with the care, comfort and attention necessary while at home.