Everett’s Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Everett hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration on Friday night, Dec. 2, with holiday festivities and a visit from Santa. Mayor Carlo DeMaria was honored to accept a 40-foot Pine tree from the Stuart Family of Everett. The tree was donated in remembrance of Donald Stuart. Attendees enjoyed hot cocoa, meeting their favorite holiday characters, ice skating, face painting, and sleigh rides in Everett Square. Here, after the tree had been lit up, the Stuart family posed in front of the donated tree in remembrance of their loved one, Donald Stuart.